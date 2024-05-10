HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.14% from the company’s current price.

HilleVax Stock Up 3.8 %

HLVX opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. HilleVax has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74.

Get HilleVax alerts:

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that HilleVax will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HilleVax

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,408.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,408.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 8,850 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $128,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,544,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,890,711.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,898 shares of company stock valued at $986,118,026 over the last three months. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the third quarter worth $200,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HilleVax by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.