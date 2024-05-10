Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 145,281 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,281 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 1.98% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. 99,661 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0431 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.