Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 229 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 273.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VMC traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.69. 328,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.