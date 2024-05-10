Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,195 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.63. 2,103,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083,309. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $96.33 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

