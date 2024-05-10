Hills Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,678,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,212,355. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

