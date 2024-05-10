Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,586 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 16,075 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,260,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $373,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $5.16 on Friday, reaching $273.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,905. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.69. The company has a market capitalization of $196.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

