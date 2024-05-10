Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 210 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,632 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.01. 1,138,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,397. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day moving average is $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

