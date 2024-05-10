Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 624 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day moving average of $194.93.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

