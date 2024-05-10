Hills Bank & Trust Co Takes $1.87 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,972,000. Oikos Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,600,000 after buying an additional 992,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after buying an additional 905,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.03. 1,918,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,018. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $61.27.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

