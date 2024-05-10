Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.29

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Himax Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

HIMX traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 578,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,331. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

