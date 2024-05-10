Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Himax Technologies updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.130-0.170 EPS.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 670,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 2.02. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 162.07%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

