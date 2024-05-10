HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Posts Earnings Results

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05, reports. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million.

HireRight Trading Up 0.1 %

HRT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 12,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,441. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. HireRight has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 0.17.

Get HireRight alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 14.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,668,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 106.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 459,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 236,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in HireRight by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,531 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HireRight

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.