HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Larry B. Porcellato Sells 1,796 Shares

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HNI Stock Down 0.6 %

HNI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 51,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,663. HNI Co. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $46.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 94.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 10.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HNI

About HNI

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.