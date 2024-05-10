Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $410.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HD. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.19.

Get Home Depot alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $347.27. 891,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.