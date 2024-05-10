Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.4 %

HLI stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.15. The company had a trading volume of 264,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,813. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.66. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.