Hovde Group Raises Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target to $17.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OBDC opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.88. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBDC. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.