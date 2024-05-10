H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 454409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,539,000 after acquiring an additional 118,329 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 110.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 79,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,605,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,574,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,142,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

