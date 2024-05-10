HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $642.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $637.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $587.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.45 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $627.54 and a 200-day moving average of $568.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

