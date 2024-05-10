Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.96

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 388453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,169,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 118,321 shares in the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,400,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 132,142 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 695,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,821,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 1,357,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

