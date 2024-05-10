Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of H traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.27. 259,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,467. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.