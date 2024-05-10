Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of HY opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

