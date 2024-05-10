Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HY. TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HY traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 101,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,589. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

