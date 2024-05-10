i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.490-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.0 million-$394.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.9 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.88 million, a P/E ratio of -316.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.92 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

