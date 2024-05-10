iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

iA Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

IAG traded up C$1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$91.33. 37,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,469. The company has a market cap of C$9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial has a one year low of C$77.61 and a one year high of C$93.90.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 10.3410758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total value of C$422,937.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total value of C$422,937.00. Insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $975,169 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IAG

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.