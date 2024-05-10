iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$102.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.72.

iA Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:IAG traded up C$1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$91.36. The company had a trading volume of 380,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a one year low of C$77.61 and a one year high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.3410758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $975,169. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

