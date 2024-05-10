IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09, Zacks reports. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAG traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,639,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,089. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAG. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

