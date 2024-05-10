IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Trading Up 6.3%

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.60. 1,075,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,236,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.99.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.0746963 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

