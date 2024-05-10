ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Posts Earnings Results

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. ICC had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter.

ICC Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICCH remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Friday. ICC has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

Get ICC alerts:

Institutional Trading of ICC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned 0.08% of ICC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.