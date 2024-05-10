ICL Group Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

ICL Group has increased its dividend by an average of 60.8% per year over the last three years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

NYSE:ICL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.77. 376,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,814. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.25.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

