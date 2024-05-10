ICL Group Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

ICL Group has increased its dividend by an average of 60.8% per year over the last three years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

ICL Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ICL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.77. 376,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,814. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.25.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Dividend History for ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

