ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. ICL Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

ICL Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 247,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.25.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

