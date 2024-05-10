ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.400-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

ICU Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

ICU Medical stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 291,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,663. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $587.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $196,975.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,116,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 1,890 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $196,975.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,116,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile



ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

