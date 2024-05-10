IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

IGC opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. IGC Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.63.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.37% and a negative net margin of 1,163.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IGC Pharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IGC Pharma stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in IGC Pharma, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IGC Free Report ) by 211.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.31% of IGC Pharma worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

Featured Stories

