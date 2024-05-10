IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IGM. Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IGM

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$38.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$30.34 and a 1-year high of C$42.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.70.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$768.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 31.03%. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.711039 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.