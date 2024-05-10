iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $799.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.62 million. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a negative net margin of 29.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. iHeartMedia updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ IHRT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. 1,508,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,979. The firm has a market cap of $188.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.98.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

