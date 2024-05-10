Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the software maker on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.
Immersion Price Performance
NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 260,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,895. The company has a market capitalization of $263.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. Immersion has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.62.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.30. Immersion had a net margin of 100.17% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMMR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Immersion
About Immersion
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Immersion
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a Dividend King?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.