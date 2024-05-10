ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.06

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $7.88. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 771,146 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth $37,000. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.