Imperial Oil Limited Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $9.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.31.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$95.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$60.48 and a 12-month high of C$101.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.94%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

