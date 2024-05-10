InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

InfuSystem Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of INFU opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 605,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

