Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08, Briefing.com reports. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.200-9.850 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.20-$9.85 EPS.
Ingredion stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.25. The company had a trading volume of 47,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.45. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.
In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,289 shares of company stock worth $7,185,108. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
