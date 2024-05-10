Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08, Briefing.com reports. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.200-9.850 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.20-$9.85 EPS.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.25. The company had a trading volume of 47,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.45. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,289 shares of company stock worth $7,185,108. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

