Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 176,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,376. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$14.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$261.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$264.85 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,408.75. In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 5,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,750.00. Also, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,125 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,408.75. Insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $174,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.41% of the company’s stock.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
