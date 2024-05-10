Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Inseego updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Inseego Trading Up 30.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.18. Inseego has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Inseego from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

