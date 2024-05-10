Insider Buying: Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Buys 1,608 Shares of Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $79,756.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,716.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance
NASDAQ BHRB traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $85.00.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 2.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Burke & Herbert Financial Services
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
