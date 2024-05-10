Insider Buying: Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Buys 1,608 Shares of Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $79,756.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,716.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ BHRB traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 2.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHRB. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

