Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires 292 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán bought 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,836 ($35.63) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.12 ($10,403.42).

On Monday, March 11th, Javier Ferrán acquired 290 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, with a total value of £8,273.70 ($10,394.10).

LON:DGE traded up GBX 13 ($0.16) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,850 ($35.80). The company had a trading volume of 2,204,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,676 ($33.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,625.50 ($45.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,901.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,847.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,874.18.

Several research firms have commented on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.43) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($44.60) to GBX 3,640 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,058 ($38.42).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

