Insider Buying: Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX:IND) Insider Purchases A$16,700.00 in Stock

Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX:IND – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Pattison purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$16,700.00 ($11,059.60).
Industrial Minerals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
Industrial Minerals Company Profile
