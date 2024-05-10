Insider Buying: THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Acquires 312,500 Shares of Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) insider Damian Sanders bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($251,256.28).

THG Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of LON:THG traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 68.40 ($0.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,762,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,233. The stock has a market capitalization of £909.72 million, a PE ratio of -360.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.41. THG Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 55.47 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.25 ($1.39). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.39.

Get THG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.32) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 71.17 ($0.89).

THG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.