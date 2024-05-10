Insider Buying: Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Acquires $19,169.40 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) Director Natalye Paquin purchased 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $19,169.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,313.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of UVSP stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.
UVSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.
