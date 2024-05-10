Insider Buying: Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Acquires $19,169.40 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) Director Natalye Paquin purchased 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $19,169.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,313.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 214,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,556,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after buying an additional 130,584 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after buying an additional 98,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 82,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 79,472 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

