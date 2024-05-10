Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$91,760.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.8 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,547. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.78. The stock has a market cap of C$46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3972332 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

