Insider Selling: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total transaction of C$3,045,000.00.

James Harbilas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AltaGas alerts:

On Monday, May 6th, James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of AltaGas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$796,050.00.

AltaGas Stock Performance

TSE:ALA opened at C$30.40 on Friday. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$22.57 and a 52 week high of C$30.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64. The company has a market cap of C$8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.11 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1549815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.298 dividend. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ALA. Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALA

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.