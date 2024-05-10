Insider Selling: AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Sells $476,544.00 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $149.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.43. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $151.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,146,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AptarGroup by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after purchasing an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after buying an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,491,000 after acquiring an additional 101,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

