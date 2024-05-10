Insider Selling: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CAO Sells 3,901 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 382,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,806. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

